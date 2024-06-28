All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Security agreement with Ukraine 99% likely to be signed before NATO summit – Polish PM

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 June 2024, 14:42

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk has stated that the security agreement with Ukraine is practically complete and will be signed with a "99%" probability before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Source: European Pravda, citing RMF FM

Details: During a press conference on Friday after the European Council meeting in Brussels, Polish PM Donald Tusk was asked about the agreement. "Our agreement is practically signed," he said. 

Advertisement:

Tusk noted that, together with the Minister of National Defence, they carefully consider "how we can continue to help Ukraine": "But under no circumstances do we want or can weaken Poland's defence capabilities. There are still some details that need to be worked out," he said.

The PM clarified that it concerns specific formulations rather than doubts "in principle". 

Tusk added that during his meeting in Brussels with the Ukrainian president, he stated that Poland would assist Ukraine. "I said very clearly: we will help, because your security is our security, but we will not do anything that weakens our immediate security, that is, our capabilities. We are talking about fighters, about weapons, which are sometimes as necessary for Poland as they are for Ukraine," he emphasised.

Advertisement:

"I am 99 percent sure that in Warsaw, before the NATO summit, we will sign this agreement together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," stated the prime minister.

Background:

  • On 28 June, Donald Tusk announced that he would soon meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Warsaw.
  • On 27 June, in Brussels, Ukraine signed three new security agreements simultaneously with the European Union, Estonia, and Lithuania.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandNATOwar
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Poland
Poland to create special units for border protection
Poland and Baltic states request defence line on border with Russia and Belarus
Ukrainians have registered nearly 8,000 companies and over 50,000 individual businesses in Poland since 2022
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: