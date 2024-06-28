Security agreement with Ukraine 99% likely to be signed before NATO summit – Polish PM

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk has stated that the security agreement with Ukraine is practically complete and will be signed with a "99%" probability before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Details: During a press conference on Friday after the European Council meeting in Brussels, Polish PM Donald Tusk was asked about the agreement. "Our agreement is practically signed," he said.

Tusk noted that, together with the Minister of National Defence, they carefully consider "how we can continue to help Ukraine": "But under no circumstances do we want or can weaken Poland's defence capabilities. There are still some details that need to be worked out," he said.

The PM clarified that it concerns specific formulations rather than doubts "in principle".

Tusk added that during his meeting in Brussels with the Ukrainian president, he stated that Poland would assist Ukraine. "I said very clearly: we will help, because your security is our security, but we will not do anything that weakens our immediate security, that is, our capabilities. We are talking about fighters, about weapons, which are sometimes as necessary for Poland as they are for Ukraine," he emphasised.

"I am 99 percent sure that in Warsaw, before the NATO summit, we will sign this agreement together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," stated the prime minister.

On 28 June, Donald Tusk announced that he would soon meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Warsaw.

On 27 June, in Brussels, Ukraine signed three new security agreements simultaneously with the European Union, Estonia, and Lithuania.

