Russian air defence responds over Sevastopol 

The Russians have reported that "aerial targets were downed" over Crimea on the morning of 29 June.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol; local Telegram channels

Quote from Razvozhayev: "Air defence systems are responding in Sevastopol...

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that two aerial targets were destroyed in the sky over the waters and near Balaklava. However, wreckage from the downed targets fell in the coastal zone and the Balaklava district.

Early reports from the rescue service indicate that grass caught fire in the area of the Yalta ring [road junction in Crimea].

Wreckage damaged the roof of a private house in Balaklava."

Advertisement:

Details: Local channels report that there was either no air-raid warning or it was not audible in many parts of the city.

Propagandists also claimed that "attacks targeted Balaklava Thermal Power Plant and the Tarkhankut Peninsula air defence zone".

Support UP or become our patron!