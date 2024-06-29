Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Rescue workers have eliminated the aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and completed search and rescue operations. 7 people were killed, including two children, and 31 people were injured, including eight children.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Rescue workers eliminated the aftermath of an enemy strike on the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At 19:46 (Kyiv time), rescuers extinguished the fire in buildings and cars at the site of enemy strikes in the city of Vilniansk. The fire was extinguished in two places at the same time: a two-storey building and cars parked nearby, on an area of 300 square metres, and two one-storey buildings on an area of 150 square metres. Search and rescue operations have been completed.

As of now, seven people are killed, including two children, and 31 people, including eight children, have been injured."

Details: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted that the Russians struck the central part of the city at 17:40. Several vehicles and buildings caught fire. Residential buildings, shops, public buildings, critical infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.

Background:

On Saturday evening, Russian troops attacked the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia district, killing 7 people and injuring 23, as early reports said.

