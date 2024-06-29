All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers have eliminated the aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and completed search and rescue operations. 7 people were killed, including two children, and 31 people were injured, including eight children.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

наслідки удару по Вільнянську, фото ДСНС
наслідки удару по Вільнянську, фото ДСНС

Quote: "Rescue workers eliminated the aftermath of an enemy strike on the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

At 19:46 (Kyiv time), rescuers extinguished the fire in buildings and cars at the site of enemy strikes in the city of Vilniansk. The fire was extinguished in two places at the same time: a two-storey building and cars parked nearby, on an area of 300 square metres, and two one-storey buildings on an area of 150 square metres. Search and rescue operations have been completed.

As of now, seven people are killed, including two children, and 31 people, including eight children, have been injured."

 

Details: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted that the Russians struck the central part of the city at 17:40. Several vehicles and buildings caught fire. Residential buildings, shops, public buildings, critical infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.

Advertisement:
 
 
 

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Sunday declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after Russian strike on Vilniansk
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
Another explosion rocks Zaporizhzhia
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: