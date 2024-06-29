Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos

The city of Vilniansk to the northeast of Zaporizhzhia, in the Zaporizhzhia district. Photo: Google Maps

Russian forces attacked the city of Vilniansk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on the evening of Saturday, 29 June, killing seven and injuring 23 civilians.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram; Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs on Facebook

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians attacked the city of Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Early reports indicate that six civilians were killed and eight injured.

A critical infrastructure facility, a shop, and several residential buildings were damaged."

Updated: Fedorov later said that the death toll has risen to seven, including two children.

A total of 10 civilians sustained injuries.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Vilniansk "in the middle of the day on a weekend, in the city centre where there is no military infrastructure and where people were enjoying their weekend."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said that the number of casualties has risen to 11, including three children.

"Unfortunately, we can see the number of casualties rise again," he added.

The Interior Ministry later said that as of 20:15 Kyiv time, seven civilians have been killed in the Russian attack, including two children. Another 18 civilians, including four children, have been injured.

At 21:09 Kyiv time, Fedorov said that 20 civilians were treated at a local hospital. Seven have been hospitalised, including four adults and a child in a critical condition.

Background:

Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday, 29 June.

Later the same day, an explosion occurred near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

