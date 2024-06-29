All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 20:33
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
The city of Vilniansk to the northeast of Zaporizhzhia, in the Zaporizhzhia district. Photo: Google Maps

Russian forces attacked the city of Vilniansk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on the evening of Saturday, 29 June, killing seven and injuring 23 civilians.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram; Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs on Facebook

последствия удара по Вольнянску, фото ГСЧС

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians attacked the city of Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that six civilians were killed and eight injured.

A critical infrastructure facility, a shop, and several residential buildings were damaged."

Updated: Fedorov later said that the death toll has risen to seven, including two children.

Advertisement:

A total of 10 civilians sustained injuries.

последствия удара по Вольнянску, фото из Telegram Владимира Зеленского

According to Fedorov, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Vilniansk "in the middle of the day on a weekend, in the city centre where there is no military infrastructure and where people were enjoying their weekend."

последствия удара по Вольнянску, фото из Telegram Владимира Зеленского

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said that the number of casualties has risen to 11, including three children.

"Unfortunately, we can see the number of casualties rise again," he added.

последствия удара по Вольнянску, фото из Telegram Владимира Зеленского

The Interior Ministry later said that as of 20:15 Kyiv time, seven civilians have been killed in the Russian attack, including two children. Another 18 civilians, including four children, have been injured.

 

At 21:09 Kyiv time, Fedorov said that 20 civilians were treated at a local hospital. Seven have been hospitalised, including four adults and a child in a critical condition.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwarmissile strike
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Another explosion rocks Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces hit critical infrastructure facility near Zaporizhzhia
Russian-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant helps Russian military steal equipment
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: