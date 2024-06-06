All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Scholz explains why he allowed Ukraine to use German weapons on Russian territory

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 6 June 2024, 12:22
Scholz explains why he allowed Ukraine to use German weapons on Russian territory
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasised Ukraine's right to self-defence, answering the question why he approved of using German weapons in assaults against Russia.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Following extensive negotiations, the German government last week allowed Ukraine to deploy German armaments to attack targets in the Russian border area.

Advertisement:

The German Chancellor stressed that, according to international law, Ukraine has the right to "defend itself from attacks on its territory, its cities and its citizens."

Quote: "This also applies to such attacks as in Kharkiv Oblast, which Russia carries out from positions located in close proximity to the Russian border," he said.

Earlier, Scholz emphasised that allowing Ukraine to use the weapons provided by Germany to strike targets in Russia will not lead to any escalation and is necessary for self-defence.

Before that, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius explained Berlin's decision to allow Ukraine to use German weapons against military targets in Russia as a "strategic adjustment to the changing situation".

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: