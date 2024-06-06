Scholz explains why he allowed Ukraine to use German weapons on Russian territory

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasised Ukraine's right to self-defence, answering the question why he approved of using German weapons in assaults against Russia.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following extensive negotiations, the German government last week allowed Ukraine to deploy German armaments to attack targets in the Russian border area.

The German Chancellor stressed that, according to international law, Ukraine has the right to "defend itself from attacks on its territory, its cities and its citizens."

Quote: "This also applies to such attacks as in Kharkiv Oblast, which Russia carries out from positions located in close proximity to the Russian border," he said.

Earlier, Scholz emphasised that allowing Ukraine to use the weapons provided by Germany to strike targets in Russia will not lead to any escalation and is necessary for self-defence.

Before that, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius explained Berlin's decision to allow Ukraine to use German weapons against military targets in Russia as a "strategic adjustment to the changing situation".

