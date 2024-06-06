All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament supports acceleration of construction of mobile stations in first reading

Economichna PravdaThursday, 6 June 2024, 17:37
Stock photo: Getty Images

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) has supported draft law No. 9549, which will allow operators to obtain land lease permits for the construction of mobile stations faster.

Source: Ministry of Digital Transformation

Details: The report states that it is particularly necessary to provide mobile communications and 4G to highways and rural areas.

The press service recalled that one of the Ministry of Digital Transformation's priority goals by 2030 is to provide 95% of the population with high-quality mobile communications.

Quote: "To achieve this goal, the state must issue land permits to mobile operators, which are necessary for the construction of mobile stations more quickly. Today, this process is slow due to a number of bureaucratic procedures, but in the future, with the adoption of the draft law, it will be faster," the ministry said.

The draft law will allow:

  • reduce the timeframe for allocating municipal and state-owned land plots from an average of six to three months;
  • use the limited right to use someone else's land plot for the construction of mobile communication towers on the land plots
  • install temporary electronic communications equipment and facilities. This removes the risk of their dismantling, as there is currently no procedure for the placement of such facilities and structures.

Quote: "To minimise corruption risks, the draft law stipulates that only mobile operators included in the register of electronic communications service providers will be able to use the limited right to use someone else's land plot.

It is formed and checked by the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services (NCCS)," the Ministry of Digital Transformation added.

Support UP or become our patron!

