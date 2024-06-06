Deceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo

Сorrected: The headline in this news report has been changed, as it falsely stated that Yevheniia Dudka was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. We apologise to our readers for this error

Yevheniia Dudka, a press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has been posthumously awarded the Presidential decoration "For Defence of Ukraine".

The woman came under Russian fire in April 2022 and was seriously injured.

Source: Yevheniia's mother, Halyna, received the award for her daughter, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported

Details: In March 2023, concerned Ukrainians created a petition asking to grant her the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Yevheniia Dudka received the award posthumously Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

In April 2022, Yevheniia and her colleagues were engaged in the liquidation of the aftermath of a Russian attack at the Dnipro airport.

At the time, rescue workers were engaged at the scene when the Russians struck again. Evheniia was seriously injured.

She was treated in Ukraine and in a German clinic and later returned home.

On social media, Yevheniia actively shared her recovery process with her followers, answering questions that people often asked her and her husband Ihor, who also worked for the State Emergency Service.

However, the doctors could not save her life. Last year, in March, Yevheniia died. She was only 32 years old.

The headline in this news report has been changed, as it falsely stated that Yevheniia Dudka was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. We apologise to our readers for this error

