Defence Ministry provides data on number of women serving in Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 June 2024, 15:23
Defence Ministry provides data on number of women serving in Ukraine's Armed Forces
Woman in Ukraine's Armed Forces. Stock photo: Bumble-Dee/Depositphotos

Over 67,000 women serve in Ukraine's Armed Forces, the majority of them are servicewomen.

According to Deputy Minister of Defence Nataliia Kalmykova, 19,000 women in Ukraine's Armed Forces are labourers, while the rest are military personnel.

The official stated that while Ukraine does not mobilise women, their representation in the Ukrainian army has steadily increased since 2014. The dynamics of this process escalated after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Women were granted the opportunity to serve in the Armed Forces under new legislation in 2018. They are now increasingly choosing male-dominated vocations, such as shooting, controlling artillery sites, drones, and so on.

"At the same time, we continue to face challenges in promoting women. We are now working for solutions to remedy this issue. So women who wish to build a career in the Armed Forces have this opportunity," says the deputy minister.

Previously, the Ministry of Defence announced that there were 45,587 servicewomen in the Ukrainian army as of January 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forces
Armed Forces
