Ukrainian forces employ 110 models of vehicles from 20 countries

Over 110 models of Ukrainian-made and foreign vehicles have been put into service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) since the beginning of March 2022.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: In particular, 60 of them have been adopted for military use over the past five months.

The defence ministry says the range of vehicle categories is quite extensive and includes armoured cars, off-road vehicles, trucks, motorcycles and special vehicles.

The AFU's vehicle fleet currently includes equipment manufactured in over 20 countries, including the United States, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Italy, and others.

Popular off-road vehicles produced by Japanese and European car manufacturers, as well as the world's largest US-made off-road transporter tractor unit for transporting tanks, self-propelled artillery systems and other heavy armoured vehicles, have been officially approved for use.

In addition to armoured and heavy machinery, the Ukrainian military received ATVs, hexacycles and buggies. Over a third of the 110 codified vehicle models are of Ukrainian design and manufacture. These include special vehicles, armoured vehicles, conventional trucks, all-terrain vehicles, and electric motorcycles of domestic production.

Quote from Ukraine's Defence Ministry: "The codification and approval of a domestically-produced weapon and military equipment for operation, with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number, allow it to be purchased using funds from the state treasury for the units of Ukraine's defence forces.

The renewal and replenishment of the AFU vehicle fleet will increase the Ukrainian military's mobility and combat capability, which is critical in the current situation."

