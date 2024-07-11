All Sections
Six EU countries to boycott ministerial meetings during Hungarian presidency

Oleh PavliukThursday, 11 July 2024, 22:04
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Rosvall, Swedish Minister for European Union and Nordic Cooperation, has stated that Sweden would not send ministers to meetings organised by Hungary during its EU Council chair in protest.

Source: Rosvall in a comment to Reuters, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Rosvall, the decision was made in protest of the negotiations between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "The Hungarian actions during the (EU) presidency are harmful and must have consequences. Sweden will therefore not participate on a political level during the informal government meetings in July," she said.

According to the Swedish minister, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland have also joined the boycott. At ministerial meetings, they will be represented by civil servants rather than ministers.

Rosvall stated that other EU member states are also considering such measures.

Several European officials spoke out against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Russia to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 5 July.

The European Union’s legal service determined that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his trip to Russia last week contravene EU treaties.

