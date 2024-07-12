All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Energy Ministry on consequences of Russian nighttime missile attack: there were some blackouts

Economichna PravdaFriday, 12 July 2024, 13:05
Ukraine's Energy Ministry on consequences of Russian nighttime missile attack: there were some blackouts
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Over 1,800 consumers in ten settlements have been left without power following the Russian missile attack in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Quote: "In Chernihiv Oblast, as a result of a missile attack, 1,821 consumers in ten settlements were simultaneously left without power," the report said.

Advertisement:

During an air-raid warning in the central region, a high-voltage overhead line was also disconnected.

Furthermore, hot weather persists in Ukraine, triggering increased electricity consumption, particularly due to the active use of air conditioners.

In Kharkiv Oblast, an oblenergo [an oblast electricity distributor] repair brigade came under Russian attack, but no one was affected.

Advertisement:

As of this morning, 479 villages were left without power due to hostilities and technical violations.

Background: 

  • On Friday, 12 July, power engineers will shut down four consumption groups simultaneously from 14:00 to 24:00, rather than the previously anticipated 16:00 to 23:00.
  • During the evening of 11 July and the night of 12 July, air defence forces shot down five Russian missiles and eleven unmanned aerial vehicles.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: