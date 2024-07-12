Ukraine's Energy Ministry on consequences of Russian nighttime missile attack: there were some blackouts

Over 1,800 consumers in ten settlements have been left without power following the Russian missile attack in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Quote: "In Chernihiv Oblast, as a result of a missile attack, 1,821 consumers in ten settlements were simultaneously left without power," the report said.

During an air-raid warning in the central region, a high-voltage overhead line was also disconnected.

Furthermore, hot weather persists in Ukraine, triggering increased electricity consumption, particularly due to the active use of air conditioners.

In Kharkiv Oblast, an oblenergo [an oblast electricity distributor] repair brigade came under Russian attack, but no one was affected.

As of this morning, 479 villages were left without power due to hostilities and technical violations.

Background:

On Friday, 12 July, power engineers will shut down four consumption groups simultaneously from 14:00 to 24:00, rather than the previously anticipated 16:00 to 23:00.

During the evening of 11 July and the night of 12 July, air defence forces shot down five Russian missiles and eleven unmanned aerial vehicles.

