Ukrainian air defence downs 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

Ukrainian air defence shot down five Russian missiles and 11 UAVs on the evening of 11 July and the night of 11-12 July.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "On the evening of 11 July 2024, the occupiers attacked from strategic aircraft with five Kh-101 cruise missiles (launched from Russia’s Saratov Oblast). On the night of 11-12 July, they used 19 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

The main target of the strike was Starokostiantyniv."

Details: The missiles were shot down in Khmelnytskyi, Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts. Air defence also shot down 11 Shahed drones and unidentified drones in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson and Sumy oblasts.

The remaining eight drones, as the Air Force reported, were lost in the area. The military suggested that the Russians were using imitators of attack drones to overload Ukrainian air defence.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!