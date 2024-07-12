Dutch prosecutors fine company that helped Russians in building Kerch Bridge

Dutch company Dieseko paid €1.78 million to the Netherlands' budget as part of an out-of-court settlement after data on its participation in the construction of the Russian Kerch Bridge was released.

Source: Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In 2017, the media released an article about the role of Dutch firms in the construction of the Crimean Bridge, which prompted the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service and the Dutch Customs Service to initiate a criminal investigation.

Eventually, the investigation found a lot of ties with the Dieseko building equipment supplier. Allegedly, in 2015-2016, the company sold pile drivers and related equipment for the construction of the Crimean Bridge, as well as offered technical help, including sending mechanics to work at the site.

As a result, Dieseko was found guilty of violating sanctions by taking part in the construction of the bridge. Because the corporation had not previously been charged, the prosecutor's office consented to an out-of-court settlement.

According to the settlement, Dieseko will pay a fine of €180,000, and the "illegally obtained benefit" of €1.6 million will be confiscated by the state. The company also committed not to violate EU sanctions in the future.

According to the Dutch prosecutor's office, 6 firms and 10 individuals have been held accountable for their roles in the construction of the Kerch Bridge; all matters were handled out of court.

Last year, a German court imposed a fine of €1.3 million on a corporation in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein for violating Russian sanctions in connection with their involvement in the construction of the Kerch Bridge.

