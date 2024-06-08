UK intelligence assesses new Russian measures to protect Crimean Bridge

UK Defence Intelligence has drawn attention to the latest Russian measures put in place to protect the Crimean Bridge from Ukrainian attacks.

UK Defence Intelligence analysed satellite images and identified the appearance of eight barges on the southern side of the Crimean Bridge. The installation of barges began on 10 May and ended on 22 May.

"These barges were placed by Russian forces in an attempt to defend the bridge and shipping channel, reducing the angles of approach for Ukrainian Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)," the review says.

It is noted that previous structures were damaged by storms, which reduced their effectiveness.

