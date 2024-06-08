All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK intelligence assesses new Russian measures to protect Crimean Bridge

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 13:56
UK intelligence assesses new Russian measures to protect Crimean Bridge
Infographic: UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has drawn attention to the latest Russian measures put in place to protect the Crimean Bridge from Ukrainian attacks.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 13 May on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

UK Defence Intelligence analysed satellite images and identified the appearance of eight barges on the southern side of the Crimean Bridge. The installation of barges began on 10 May and ended on 22 May.

Advertisement:

"These barges were placed by Russian forces in an attempt to defend the bridge and shipping channel, reducing the angles of approach for Ukrainian Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)," the review says.

It is noted that previous structures were damaged by storms, which reduced their effectiveness.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kerch BridgeCrimeaoccupationwar
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Kerch Bridge
Russians close Crimean Bridge to traffic overnight
Kerch Bridge closed for over 8 hours: Russian news outlets report that new ship has been sunk
Russia stops traffic on Crimean Bridge yet again
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: