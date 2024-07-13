All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy meets with Irish PM to discuss Peace Summit and children deported by Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 16:32
Zelenskyy meets with Irish PM to discuss Peace Summit and children deported by Russia
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Irish Taioseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris during his visit to Ireland. The Ukrainian president is on his way back to Ukraine from the NATO summit in Washington, DC.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media, as reported by European Pravda; Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Zelenskyy noted that they discussed support for Ukraine, continued cooperation in mine clearance and cybersecurity, and talked about the next steps to implement the decisions of the Peace Summit in Switzerland. The leaders also discussed the efforts needed to increase the world's attention to the issue of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I thank Ireland for supporting the Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Taoiseach for his strong personal attention and commitment to the efforts to bring the children home!"

Advertisement:

Details: Later, the Ukrainian President's Office announced that Zelenskyy and Harris agreed on the Irish prime minister's visit to Kyiv this year. They also decided to intensify efforts on a bilateral security agreement to ensure it can be signed during Harris's visit to the Ukrainian capital.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy also communicated to Harris the need to build shelters for Ukrainian educational institutions.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude for the condolences expressed over the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. He mentioned that Ukraine would be deeply thankful if Ireland could provide medical care for Ukrainian children with cancer who are unable to continue their treatment at home.

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy arrived in Ireland on Saturday and started his visit by commenting on a slip of the tongue by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly referred to Zelenskyy as "Putin" at the NATO Summit.
  • Zelenskyy is expected to visit the UK next week to attend the European Political Community Summit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyIreland
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy in Ireland comments on Biden's Putin gaffe during NATO Summit
Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian
Zelenskyy meets with US congressmen to discuss industrial opportunities
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: