Zelenskyy meets with Irish PM to discuss Peace Summit and children deported by Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Irish Taioseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris during his visit to Ireland. The Ukrainian president is on his way back to Ukraine from the NATO summit in Washington, DC.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media, as reported by European Pravda; Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Zelenskyy noted that they discussed support for Ukraine, continued cooperation in mine clearance and cybersecurity, and talked about the next steps to implement the decisions of the Peace Summit in Switzerland. The leaders also discussed the efforts needed to increase the world's attention to the issue of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

На шляху до України провів зустріч із Премʼєр-міністром Ірландії Саймоном Гаррісом.



Обговорили підтримку України, продовження співпраці в розмінуванні та кібербезпеці. Поспілкувалися про наступні кроки для реалізації рішень за результатами Саміту миру й обговорили зусилля,… pic.twitter.com/G2i8cAquuq — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 13, 2024

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I thank Ireland for supporting the Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Taoiseach for his strong personal attention and commitment to the efforts to bring the children home!"

Details: Later, the Ukrainian President's Office announced that Zelenskyy and Harris agreed on the Irish prime minister's visit to Kyiv this year. They also decided to intensify efforts on a bilateral security agreement to ensure it can be signed during Harris's visit to the Ukrainian capital.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy also communicated to Harris the need to build shelters for Ukrainian educational institutions.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude for the condolences expressed over the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. He mentioned that Ukraine would be deeply thankful if Ireland could provide medical care for Ukrainian children with cancer who are unable to continue their treatment at home.

Background:

Zelenskyy arrived in Ireland on Saturday and started his visit by commenting on a slip of the tongue by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly referred to Zelenskyy as "Putin" at the NATO Summit.

Zelenskyy is expected to visit the UK next week to attend the European Political Community Summit.

