Zelenskyy meets with US congressmen to discuss industrial opportunities

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 July 2024, 01:56
Zelenskyy meets with US congressmen to discuss industrial opportunities
Zelenskyy at a meeting with Utah governor. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the creation of industrial opportunities and jobs in the defence sector at a meeting with US congressmen.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: In addition, at a meeting with congressmen representing Utah and other states, Zelenskyy thanked them for their support for Ukraine. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We really appreciate that America is side by side with us, which means that American leadership is not weakening."

More details: In addition, Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska met with the governor and first lady of Utah.

The president spoke about successful examples of partner states' patronage of Ukrainian oblasts and proposed establishing regional ties between Ukrainian oblasts and American states.

Background:

