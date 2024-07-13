Zelenskyy meets with US congressmen to discuss industrial opportunities

Zelenskyy at a meeting with Utah governor. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the creation of industrial opportunities and jobs in the defence sector at a meeting with US congressmen.

Details: In addition, at a meeting with congressmen representing Utah and other states, Zelenskyy thanked them for their support for Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We really appreciate that America is side by side with us, which means that American leadership is not weakening."

More details: In addition, Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska met with the governor and first lady of Utah.

The president spoke about successful examples of partner states' patronage of Ukrainian oblasts and proposed establishing regional ties between Ukrainian oblasts and American states.

Zelenskyy is on a visit to the United States, where on Thursday, 11 July, 23 states and the EU signed the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral document containing commitments to support Ukraine.

The president said that Ukraine had signed 23 strong agreements and announced that "there will be more agreements with other countries".

