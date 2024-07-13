All Sections
Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 July 2024, 06:55
Zelenskyy at the NATO Summit. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United Kingdom next week, where he will speak at Blenheim Palace in front of European leaders gathering to discuss the situation in Ukraine, European security and democracy.

Source: The Guardian

Details: Zelenskyy will also make his first visit to Ireland on Saturday morning, where he is scheduled to meet with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris. 

Ireland, which has long maintained a policy of military neutrality but provides non-lethal aid to Ukraine, is expected to offer increased support. Specifically, it will back Ukraine's efforts to bring back home approximately 20,000 children who have been forcibly displaced to Russia and Belarus.

Zelenskyy met with newly appointed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the NATO summit in Washington last week, but this will be his first opportunity to meet with a broader delegation of the Labour government, which will aim to reaffirm continued support from the United Kingdom.

This conference is the European Political Community’s fourth meeting. This collective was established after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron. 

It aims to strengthen ties between leaders of EU and non-EU countries in an informal setting. Previous conferences have taken place in Spain, Moldova and Czechia.

In addition to the United Kingdom, the invited non-EU countries include Norway, Iceland, Georgia, Kosovo, Serbia, Albania and Türkiye, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was absent from previous summits, has not confirmed his participation.

Background:

Subjects: ZelenskyyUK
