Oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast struck by Ukrainian Security Service drones – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

An oil depot in the Tsimlyansk district of Russia's Rostov Oblast was set on fire by drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on the night of 12-13 July.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: The source noted that the facility, engaged in activities related to Russia's war against Ukraine, housed a variety of petrol and diesel fuel brands, amounting to a total volume of 12,500 cubic metres.

Local residents heard an explosion at night, after which a large fire broke out.

Almost 50 firefighters and 14 appliances were employed to put out the fire.

