All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast struck by Ukrainian Security Service drones – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 18:01
Oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast struck by Ukrainian Security Service drones – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
An oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast ablaze. Photo: Russian social media

An oil depot in the Tsimlyansk district of Russia's Rostov Oblast was set on fire by drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on the night of 12-13 July.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: The source noted that the facility, engaged in activities related to Russia's war against Ukraine, housed a variety of petrol and diesel fuel brands, amounting to a total volume of 12,500 cubic metres.

Advertisement:

Local residents heard an explosion at night, after which a large fire broke out.

Advertisement:

Almost 50 firefighters and 14 appliances were employed to put out the fire.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
drones
Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night, causing destruction
Russian drones target mobile office of Ukrainian Postal Service in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: