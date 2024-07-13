Oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast struck by Ukrainian Security Service drones – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
Saturday, 13 July 2024, 18:01
An oil depot in the Tsimlyansk district of Russia's Rostov Oblast was set on fire by drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on the night of 12-13 July.
Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU
Details: The source noted that the facility, engaged in activities related to Russia's war against Ukraine, housed a variety of petrol and diesel fuel brands, amounting to a total volume of 12,500 cubic metres.
візит дронів СБУ на нафтобазу в Ростовській області— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 13, 2024
відео з російських соцмереж pic.twitter.com/f52HnckjKn
Local residents heard an explosion at night, after which a large fire broke out.
Almost 50 firefighters and 14 appliances were employed to put out the fire.
