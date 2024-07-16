All Sections
Russians attack market and business centre in Kherson over morning – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 16 July 2024, 09:19
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Russian troops attacked a market in Kherson on the morning of 16 July, causing damage, but no one has been injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote from Prokudin: "Another day that began for Kherson with a cannonade of Russian attacks. The occupiers attacked one of the markets in the city in the morning."

Details: Prokudin reports that the Russian fire has damaged a business centre and commercial premises. There were no casualties among Kherson residents.

Earlier, Prokudin reported that Sadove, Kizomys, Antonivka, Mykhailivka, Veletynske, Tokarivka, Odradokamianka, Sofiivka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Lvove, Mylove, Novovorontsovka, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes over the past day.

The Russians hit a preschool and an administrative building, residential areas of the oblast's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 15 houses. An outbuilding, a garage and private cars were damaged.

Six people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattackwar
