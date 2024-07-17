US State Department comments on Trump's vice-presidential nominee's position on Ukraine

The US Department of State has commented on the position of Donald Trump's vice-presidential nominee, J.D. Vance, on Ukraine.

Source: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Miller was asked whether there would be a threat to US relations with Ukraine if Vance is elected vice president.

Advertisement:

He replied that Ukraine is supported not only by the US administration but also by the American people.

Quote: "They [the American people – ed.] strongly support allowing Ukraine and helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s aggression."

More details: Miller stressed that "it’s not just the American public, but it’s bipartisan majorities in both houses of Congress".

Advertisement:

Miller also pointed out that during the vote on the supplemental funding bill in Congress, "we saw an overwhelming vote in support of military assistance".

Background:

Vance is an active critic of aid to Ukraine. He has suggested that Kyiv should declare a neutral status, negotiate with Russia, and be ready to make territorial concessions. He urged the US to focus on its rivalry with China instead.

On Monday, Trump picked Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his likely vice-presidential running mate.

Support UP or become our patron!