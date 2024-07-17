All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US State Department comments on Trump's vice-presidential nominee's position on Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 17 July 2024, 08:58
US State Department comments on Trump's vice-presidential nominee's position on Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has commented on the position of Donald Trump's vice-presidential nominee, J.D. Vance, on Ukraine.

Source: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Miller was asked whether there would be a threat to US relations with Ukraine if Vance is elected vice president.

Advertisement:

He replied that Ukraine is supported not only by the US administration but also by the American people.

Quote: "They [the American people – ed.] strongly support allowing Ukraine and helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s aggression."

More details: Miller stressed that "it’s not just the American public, but it’s bipartisan majorities in both houses of Congress".

Advertisement:

Miller also pointed out that during the vote on the supplemental funding bill in Congress, "we saw an overwhelming vote in support of military assistance".

Background:

  • Vance is an active critic of aid to Ukraine. He has suggested that Kyiv should declare a neutral status, negotiate with Russia, and be ready to make territorial concessions. He urged the US to focus on its rivalry with China instead.
  • On Monday, Trump picked Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his likely vice-presidential running mate.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkraineELECTIONSTrump
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
USA
US unable to predict outcomes of Russia-China friendship – US State Department
US supports Ukraine's initiative to involve Russia in second Peace Summit, says State Department
Congress concerned Russia may share US weapons data with China
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: