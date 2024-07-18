Estonia joins its neighbours in banning cars with Belarusian number plates

Estonia has followed Latvia and Lithuania in banning cars bearing Belarusian number plates from entering the country.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of Estonia's Foreign Ministry

Details: The ministry noted that vehicles with Belarusian number plates cannot enter Estonia through border crossing points, regardless of the reasons for the vehicle owner's or user's stay in Estonia or the EU.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry added that this decision is related to the tightening of EU sanctions against Belarus, which include, among other things, a ban on the import of cars with Belarusian registration plates into the EU.

In some cases, an EU member state can make an exception, particularly for humanitarian reasons and for vehicles with diplomatic number plates.

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the ban on cars with Belarusian plates entering the EU is fair, as the Belarusian regime directly helps to carry out and support Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"If they are implemented together, the restrictions will be more effective and will make it possible to increase the price for the Belarusian regime for its complicity in the aggression and prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia," said Tsahkna, adding that despite the ban, Estonia will continue to support Belarusian citizens who are forced to leave the country due to repression.

Under the Estonian Traffic Act, vehicles with Belarusian number plates in Estonia must be re-registered within five days to 12 months, depending on the situation.

In addition, vehicles must be declared at customs no later than six months in advance and import duty must be paid or an application for exemption must be submitted.

Background:

Effective from 16 July, cars with Belarusian number plates are banned from entering Latvia.

On 17 July, Lithuania announced a similar ban.

