All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonia joins its neighbours in banning cars with Belarusian number plates

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 07:55
Estonia joins its neighbours in banning cars with Belarusian number plates
Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonia has followed Latvia and Lithuania in banning cars bearing Belarusian number plates from entering the country.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of Estonia's Foreign Ministry

Details: The ministry noted that vehicles with Belarusian number plates cannot enter Estonia through border crossing points, regardless of the reasons for the vehicle owner's or user's stay in Estonia or the EU.

Advertisement:

The Estonian Foreign Ministry added that this decision is related to the tightening of EU sanctions against Belarus, which include, among other things, a ban on the import of cars with Belarusian registration plates into the EU.

In some cases, an EU member state can make an exception, particularly for humanitarian reasons and for vehicles with diplomatic number plates.

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the ban on cars with Belarusian plates entering the EU is fair, as the Belarusian regime directly helps to carry out and support Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"If they are implemented together, the restrictions will be more effective and will make it possible to increase the price for the Belarusian regime for its complicity in the aggression and prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia," said Tsahkna, adding that despite the ban, Estonia will continue to support Belarusian citizens who are forced to leave the country due to repression.

Under the Estonian Traffic Act, vehicles with Belarusian number plates in Estonia must be re-registered within five days to 12 months, depending on the situation.

In addition, vehicles must be declared at customs no later than six months in advance and import duty must be paid or an application for exemption must be submitted.

Background

  • Effective from 16 July, cars with Belarusian number plates are banned from entering Latvia.
  • On 17 July, Lithuania announced a similar ban.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EstoniaBelarusborder
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Estonia
Estonia may tighten baggage control at Narva border checkpoint with Russia due to sanctions violators
Ukraine's future NATO membership is non-negotiable – Estonian President
Estonia to tighten control over cargo crossing border with Russia
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: