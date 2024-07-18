All Sections
Ukrainian defenders withdraw from Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 July 2024, 12:39
Ukrainian defenders withdraw from Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast
Screenshot of DEEPSTATE map on 18th of July

Ukrainian defenders have withdrawn from Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast as the Russian army had completely destroyed the village and the positions of the Ukrainian troops. The command decided to withdraw to save their personnel.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Since the enemy had destroyed almost everything in Urozhaine, the defence forces have moved to other positions.

We took this decision to save the lives and health of our servicemen holding the defence there.

The settlement itself has been almost completely destroyed by enemy attacks. The positions of the Ukrainian defenders had been destroyed, and it would have threatened the lives of our troops to keep personnel there."

Details: Voloshyn says the Russian army does not consider losses: "To achieve success and some victories in the destroyed towns and villages, the enemy suffers considerable losses every day. Several hundred of them have been killed, and the result is a destroyed settlement and a pile of corpses of Russian soldiers around it who will not return home to their families."

Voloshyn added that the situation on that front is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

Background:

  • On 14 July, as reported by the DeepState analysts, it was revealed that the Russians occupied the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Ukraine’s defence forces liberated the village of Urozhaine during the summer counteroffensive in southern Donetsk Oblast in 2023.
  • Urozhaine belongs to the Velyka Novosilka settlement military administration of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast. The settlement has been under occupation since March 2022.

