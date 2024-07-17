All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Railways administrative building in Lyman is beyond repair after Russian bombardment – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 July 2024, 20:32
Ukrainian Railways administrative building in Lyman is beyond repair after Russian bombardment – photos
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Russian bombardment has destroyed a Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) administrative building in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, leaving it beyond repair.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service on Facebook

Details: Other premises are also reported to have suffered significant damage.

Advertisement:

Railway personnel say they had attempted to rebuild them after previous attacks, installing new windows and performing cosmetic repairs, but this time the extent of the destruction is greater.

"Fortunately, fatalities and injuries among the railway workers were avoided, but this is not always the case," they said.

 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukrainian RailwayswarDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Ukrainian Railways
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast: 5 railway workers injured
Ukrainian Railways to provide shelter and railway transport for families who stayed in Kyiv children's hospital
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: