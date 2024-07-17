Ukrainian Railways administrative building in Lyman is beyond repair after Russian bombardment – photos

Russian bombardment has destroyed a Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) administrative building in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, leaving it beyond repair.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service on Facebook

Details: Other premises are also reported to have suffered significant damage.

Railway personnel say they had attempted to rebuild them after previous attacks, installing new windows and performing cosmetic repairs, but this time the extent of the destruction is greater.

"Fortunately, fatalities and injuries among the railway workers were avoided, but this is not always the case," they said.

