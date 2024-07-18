Russians strike Donetsk Oblast with various weapons, killing 5 and injuring 3 – photo

The consequences of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russian forces struck Donetsk Oblast with a variety of weapons, killing five and injuring three civilians.

Details: On the morning of 18 July 2024, the Russians shelled the settlement of Pleshchiivka in Kramatorsk district. An 85-year-old local citizen was killed after a Russian projectile struck a residential building. Medics attempted to save his wife, but she died while in emergency treatment.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck the settlement of Hrodivka in Pokrovsk district. Russian ammunition hit a residential area, killing three women aged 26, 32, and 77.

The Russian army also targeted the settlement of Velyka Novosilka in Volnovakha district. According to preliminary information, the Russians deployed two KAB-250 guided bombs to target the civilian population. A couple aged 48 and 56 were injured in the attack while at home.

Another person was hurt in a Russian attack on the city of Zalizne; this was likely an artillery shelling. He was in his apartment when the attack occurred. The 58-year-old man has been hospitalised.

