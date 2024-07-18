International Olympic Committee announces list of Belarusians who will compete at Olympics 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has published a list of Belarusian athletes who will compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: IOC

Details: The list includes 16 athletes in various sports:

Advertisement:

Cycling: Hanna Tserakh

Trampolining: Ivan Litvinovich, Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya

Weightlifting: Siuzanna Valodzka, Yauheni Tsikhantsou

Wrestling: Abubakar Khaslakhanau

Taekwondo: Georgiy Gurtsiev

Rowing: Yauheni Zalaty, Tatsiana Klimovich

Swimming: Ilya Shymanovich, Anastasiya Shkurdai, Alina Zmushka

Shooting: Darya Chuprys, Aliaksandra Piatrova

Canoeing: Uladzislau Kravets, Yuliya Trushkina

The 2024 Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August.

As reported earlier, a similar list of Russian athletes who will compete at the 2024 Olympics was published.

The day before, it became known that Ukraine will be represented by the smallest ever number of athletes in its history at the 2024 Olympics. Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee had earlier appealed to the IOC with evidence of support for the war by Russian athletes who qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!