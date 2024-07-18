International Olympic Committee announces list of Belarusians who will compete at Olympics 2024
Thursday, 18 July 2024, 20:31
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has published a list of Belarusian athletes who will compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Source: IOC
Details: The list includes 16 athletes in various sports:
Advertisement:
- Cycling: Hanna Tserakh
- Trampolining: Ivan Litvinovich, Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya
- Weightlifting: Siuzanna Valodzka, Yauheni Tsikhantsou
- Wrestling: Abubakar Khaslakhanau
- Taekwondo: Georgiy Gurtsiev
- Rowing: Yauheni Zalaty, Tatsiana Klimovich
- Swimming: Ilya Shymanovich, Anastasiya Shkurdai, Alina Zmushka
- Shooting: Darya Chuprys, Aliaksandra Piatrova
- Canoeing: Uladzislau Kravets, Yuliya Trushkina
The 2024 Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August.
As reported earlier, a similar list of Russian athletes who will compete at the 2024 Olympics was published.
The day before, it became known that Ukraine will be represented by the smallest ever number of athletes in its history at the 2024 Olympics. Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee had earlier appealed to the IOC with evidence of support for the war by Russian athletes who qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!