Kremlin expands geography of "Eurasian security architecture" – ISW

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have pointed out that Kremlin officials are expanding the geography of the Russia-proposed so-called "Eurasian security architecture".

On 17 July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced at a United Nations press conference that Russia and the People's Republic of China (PRC) are pushing for the creation of this security framework within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

This initiative stems from Russian leader Vladimir Putin's proposal for an alternative Eurasian security system, backed by PRC President Xi Jinping on 14 June.

Putin has recently emphasised Russia's readiness to engage in discussions about Eurasian security with the SCO and expressed his desire to develop dialogue with ASEAN.

Interestingly, Putin has mentioned Vietnam, a country not typically associated with Eurasian political concepts, as part of his proposed security system.

Furthermore, Russia appears to consider the Persian Gulf states (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) as potential members of this envisioned "Eurasian" security framework.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 18 July:

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a Russian coast guard base in occupied Crimea on the night of 17 to 18 July.

European countries continue to display their commitment to Ukraine and unity in the face of Russian aggression.

Rosgvardia made an unprecedented proposal on 17 July to grant Russian Central Bank leadership the right to carry automatic weapons and handguns.

Kremlin officials continue to expand the geographic scope of Russia's proposed alternative "Eurasian security architecture".

The US continues efforts to build out a partnership with Armenia, sparking critical reactions from Kremlin officials.

Russian forces recently marginally advanced along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and near Kharkiv City, Toretsk, Avdiivka and Huliaipole.

Russian officials continue efforts to expand the Russian Armed Forces' training capacity and address force generation issues.

