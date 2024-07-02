Russians attack wheat field in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire – photos

The Russians attacked a wheat field in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked a wheat field in the village of Karasivka in Zolochiv hromada, Kharkiv Oblast, causing a fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that a fire had broken out at the scene.

Quote: "Firefighters had quickly contained the fire to prevent the destruction of the entire field, which has a total area of 110 hectares."

