All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack wheat field in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire – photos

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 2 July 2024, 06:10
Russians attack wheat field in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire – photos
The Russians attacked a wheat field in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked a wheat field in the village of Karasivka in Zolochiv hromada, Kharkiv Oblast, causing a fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that a fire had broken out at the scene.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Firefighters had quickly contained the fire to prevent the destruction of the entire field, which has a total area of 110 hectares."

 
The Russians attacked a wheat field in Kharkiv Oblast
.Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
The Russians attacked a wheat field in Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastgrainwar
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
3rd Assault Brigade kills 500 Russian soldiers in Kharkiv Oblast in one week 
Russians drop bombs on school in Kharkiv Oblast on 1 July morning: fire breaks out – photos
Woman's leg torn off by Russian anti-personnel mine in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: