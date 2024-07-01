3rd Assault Brigade kills 500 Russian soldiers in Kharkiv Oblast in one week
The defenders of the 3rd Assault Brigade killed 500 Russian soldiers and destroyed a tank and a 152-mm artillery piece on the Kharkiv front over the past week.
Source: 3rd Assault Brigade
Quote: "500 occupiers killed, and a tank and a 152-mm artillery piece [destroyed] are the results of the 3rd Assault Brigade's work in Kharkiv Oblast.
This is the latest data on enemy losses over the past week in Kharkiv Oblast. The occupiers are actively conducting assault operations, and the brigade units are defeating them."
Details: The Ukrainian defenders reported that almost an entire battalion of the Russian Federation's troops was eliminated in this area of the contact line:
- 301 injured;
- 154 killed.
The Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a D-20 howitzer and a tank, three ZALA drones, a radar station, antennas and electronic warfare systems.
