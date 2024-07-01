All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

3rd Assault Brigade kills 500 Russian soldiers in Kharkiv Oblast in one week 

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 1 July 2024, 21:37
3rd Assault Brigade kills 500 Russian soldiers in Kharkiv Oblast in one week 
Stock photo: 3rd Assault Brigade 

The defenders of the 3rd Assault Brigade killed 500 Russian soldiers and destroyed a tank and a 152-mm artillery piece on the Kharkiv front over the past week.

Source: 3rd Assault Brigade 

Quote: "500 occupiers killed, and a tank and a 152-mm artillery piece [destroyed] are the results of the 3rd Assault Brigade's work in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Advertisement:

This is the latest data on enemy losses over the past week in Kharkiv Oblast. The occupiers are actively conducting assault operations, and the brigade units are defeating them."

Details: The Ukrainian defenders reported that almost an entire battalion of the Russian Federation's troops was eliminated in this area of the contact line:

  • 301 injured;
  • 154 killed.

The Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a D-20 howitzer and a tank, three ZALA drones, a radar station, antennas and electronic warfare systems.

Advertisement:
 

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians drop bombs on school in Kharkiv Oblast on 1 July morning: fire breaks out – photos
Woman's leg torn off by Russian anti-personnel mine in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: