Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief comments on Ukraine's use of drones and tactical medicine after frontline work trip

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has said that he will hold a meeting with commanders of drone units to discuss the work of the Ukrainian defence forces in the country's east. The goal of the meeting is for drone unit commanders to share experience with one another and discuss the prospects of using drones in warfare.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "I have spent the past week on the eastern front. I visited nearly every brigade deployed on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivka, Toretsk, and Kramatorsk fronts, as well as those taking part in the defence of Vovchansk near Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

First and foremost, I would like to thank all those soldiers, sergeants, and officers who are bearing the brunt of fighting.

Fierce fighting of varying degrees of intensity continues all over the front line. Compared to my previous work trip two weeks ago, the Toretsk front is now particularly active; there, soldiers from the 95th [Airborne] Assault Brigade are heroically inflicting losses on the enemy forces."

Details: Syrskyi said that the situation on the Pokrovsk front remains difficult, with the Russian army replacing the assault units that have lost their combat capability and continuing to carry out offensive operations.

Advertisement:

Despite significant losses of armoured vehicles, Russian forces are continuing to actively deploy them, as well as artillery and FPV drones, to attack Ukrainian forces.

According to Syrskyi, even though reserve units have been deployed to this front to support the Ukrainian armed forces fighting there, the area requires constant attention, additional ammunition and firepower.

Meanwhile, the intensity of fighting has diminished on other fronts, even though the front line now stretches over a larger area.

Syrskyi further added that the main problem currently faced by Ukrainian commanders is manning units with trained and motivated military personnel.

Ensuring that all units have access to electronic warfare and air defence equipment that can effectively combat Russian drones is another key issue the Ukrainian forces are facing.

Ukrainian forces have an advantage in the number and quality of combat copters, primarily bomber drones and FPV drones, and in the skill of their operators.

Syrskyi also said that upon his return to Kyiv, he will begin implementing proposals to improve the tactical medicine system and integrating it with the Medical Forces.

Another important area of change is adapting the basic training programme for Ukrainian soldiers in light of drones’ domination on the battlefield.

A meeting with drone unit commanders is planned, where they will be able to share their experience of using drones with each other and consider ways to further develop this promising weapon.

Support UP or become our patron!