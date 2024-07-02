US Secretary of State explains how America invests in Ukraine's success

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States ultimately sees Ukraine as a successful country with a strong military, economic, and democratic institutions.

Source: Blinken in a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Secretary of State was asked what the US considers to be a triumph for Ukraine, as well as what steps NATO is willing to take to achieve a victory that protects its sovereignty.

Quote: "What is success? And for me, for us, I think success is very clear. It’s a Ukraine that is a strong, successful country, increasingly integrated with the West, and a country that can stand on its own feet militarily, economically, democratically," he said.

According to Blinken, the United States is pursuing a policy that will secure Kyiv's development in this direction. He explained that on a military level, Ukraine is required to combat the Russian Federation's aggression, with the assistance of a coalition of many countries.

"But it’s also critical that Ukraine develop the capability to deter and defend against aggression going forward over many years. President Biden led the way in getting now more than 30 countries to agree to negotiate bilateral security agreements with Ukraine over a decade," Blinken pointed out.

He also noted that the United States is trying to stimulate private investment in Ukraine so that "its economy can grow and thrive".

"Now, of course, for both its military capacity and its economic capacity, you’ve got to make sure that you have air defences in place to try to protect the areas in which you’re making investments. We’re driving that. I think you’ll see more news on that in the coming weeks as we get to the NATO summit actually next week," he promised.

The US official also stated that the start of EU accession negotiations is the best guarantee that Ukraine will continue to implement the changes required to enhance and deepen democracy.

"The end result is a successful country and a country that as it stands on its own in these three areas is the strongest possible rebuke to Vladimir Putin," Blinken concluded.

Recently, the media reported that at the 75th anniversary NATO summit in Washington, they will announce the creation of a new structure for coordinating all types of assistance to Ukraine in the long term, which will be called the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

NATO member states are currently discussing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's idea for a €40 billion-a-year funding plan for Ukraine, although some allies remain sceptical.

According to sources, the Allies are discussing the creation of a special representative in Kyiv to monitor the international coordination of arms supplies and exercises for the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the auspices of NATO.

