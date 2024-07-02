All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US Secretary of State explains how America invests in Ukraine's success

Andrii Synyavskyi, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 2 July 2024, 16:53
US Secretary of State explains how America invests in Ukraine's success

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States ultimately sees Ukraine as a successful country with a strong military, economic, and democratic institutions.

Source: Blinken in a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The Secretary of State was asked what the US considers to be a triumph for Ukraine, as well as what steps NATO is willing to take to achieve a victory that protects its sovereignty.

Advertisement:

Quote: "What is success? And for me, for us, I think success is very clear. It’s a Ukraine that is a strong, successful country, increasingly integrated with the West, and a country that can stand on its own feet militarily, economically, democratically," he said.

According to Blinken, the United States is pursuing a policy that will secure Kyiv's development in this direction. He explained that on a military level, Ukraine is required to combat the Russian Federation's aggression, with the assistance of a coalition of many countries.

"But it’s also critical that Ukraine develop the capability to deter and defend against aggression going forward over many years. President Biden led the way in getting now more than 30 countries to agree to negotiate bilateral security agreements with Ukraine over a decade," Blinken pointed out.

Advertisement:

He also noted that the United States is trying to stimulate private investment in Ukraine so that "its economy can grow and thrive".

"Now, of course, for both its military capacity and its economic capacity, you’ve got to make sure that you have air defences in place to try to protect the areas in which you’re making investments. We’re driving that. I think you’ll see more news on that in the coming weeks as we get to the NATO summit actually next week," he promised.

The US official also stated that the start of EU accession negotiations is the best guarantee that Ukraine will continue to implement the changes required to enhance and deepen democracy.

"The end result is a successful country and a country that as it stands on its own in these three areas is the strongest possible rebuke to Vladimir Putin," Blinken concluded.

Recently, the media reported that at the 75th anniversary NATO summit in Washington, they will announce the creation of a new structure for coordinating all types of assistance to Ukraine in the long term, which will be called the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

NATO member states are currently discussing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's idea for a €40 billion-a-year funding plan for Ukraine, although some allies remain sceptical.

According to sources, the Allies are discussing the creation of a special representative in Kyiv to monitor the international coordination of arms supplies and exercises for the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the auspices of NATO.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkrainewar
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
USA
Ukraine to hear "good news" on air defence at upcoming NATO summit 
US to announce new US$2.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine – Head of Pentagon
Pentagon has no evidence of North Korea sending its troops to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: