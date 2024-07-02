All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US to announce new US$2.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine – Head of Pentagon

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 2 July 2024, 18:10
US to announce new US$2.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine – Head of Pentagon
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Lloyd Austin, Head of the Pentagon, stated on 2 July that the US would soon announce the allocation of supplementary military aid for Ukraine in the security sector valued at US$2.3 billion. The package will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and ammunition for Patriot and other air defence systems.

Source: European Pravda; AP

Details: The statement about the supplementary aid was made during the meeting between Austin with Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, in the Pentagon.

Advertisement:

"U.S. will soon announce an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine," Austin said at the beginning of the meeting with Umierov.

"This package…will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and other critical munitions" from the US stockpiles, he noted.

This statement was a decisive response to Kyiv’s request for aid in its fight against Russian troops.

Advertisement:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated on 30 June that Russia had dropped over 800 guided bombs on the territory of Ukraine over the past week alone. He urged Western leaders to ease the limitations on using Western weapons for striking military targets in the territory of Russia. Specifically, he stated that Ukraine needed the "means necessary to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian combat aircraft, wherever they are".

At the end of June it was reported that Joe Biden’s administration would supply Ukraine with interceptor missiles for the HAWK air defence systems within its new aid package valued at US$150 million.

The US has provided Ukraine with over US$50 billion of military aid since 2022.

A previous military aid package for Ukraine valued at US$225 million was announced by the US on 7 June.

Moreover, the US decided to prioritise the supply of anti-aircraft missiles for Ukraine before other states which requested it. Specifically, the missiles for Patriot and NASAMS will be provided.

Support UP or become our patron!        

Subjects: USAaid for Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
USA
Pentagon has no evidence of North Korea sending its troops to Ukraine
US Secretary of State explains how America invests in Ukraine's success
US calls Orbán's visit to Ukraine "progress"
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: