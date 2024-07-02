US calls Orbán's visit to Ukraine "progress"

David Pressman, US Ambassador to Hungary, has called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbánʼs visit to Kyiv "progress".

Source: David Pressman on X (Twitter) as reported by European Pravda

Details: The diplomat noted that the United States welcomed Prime Minister Orbán’s trip to Kyiv to interact with the Ukrainian leadership.

"Progress," the ambassador wrote briefly on X (Twitter).

We welcome Prime Minister Orbán’s trip to Kyiv to engage Ukraine’s leadership. Progress. — Ambassador David Pressman (@USAmbHungary) July 2, 2024

Viktor Orbán, whose country took over the EU presidency on 1 July, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 2 July. He met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background:

On the eve of the visit, Orbán announced the "first steps" to promote peace in Ukraine and, on Tuesday, explained that the visit was the Hungarian presidency's attempt to address the challenges faced by the European Union.

A Hungarian government spokesperson confirmed that the most important topic of Orban's talks in Kyiv will be the possibility of creating peace.

At the end of last week, Orbán and Zelenskyy crossed paths on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

