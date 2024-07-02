All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop aerial bomb on Selydove, killing 1 civilian and injuring 2 – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 2 July 2024, 19:37
Russians drop aerial bomb on Selydove, killing 1 civilian and injuring 2 – photos
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Administration

Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on the settlement of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on 2 July, killing a 63-year-old woman and injuring two other civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At least one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of an attack on Selydove. The town came under fire at midday today – the Russians once again struck civilians with an aerial bomb."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians reportedly dropped an unguided aerial bomb, likely an FAB-500, on a residential area, killing a 63-year-old woman. A married couple and their neighbour received shrapnel wounds and have been hospitalised.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians also damaged 24 houses and two cars. Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, once again urged people living in the region to evacuate.

Advertisement:

"I’m emphasising once again: it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast! Evacuate to stay safe," Filashkin noted.

In addition, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reports that the Russian army targeted the settlement of Horniak on 2 July 2024. The attack injured a 55-year-old local while at home. The town of New-York was also hit by the Russian attack, and a 76-year-old resident was killed, while a 54-year-old man was injured in the village of Pivnichne, Bakhmut district.

In addition, the Russian army targeted Siversk, injuring two members of the same family aged 37 and 56.

Support UP or become our patron!        

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian border guards show "sniper-like duel" of artillery in Chasiv Yar – video
Russians near Bakhmut try to advance towards Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians keep destroying Donetsk Oblast: attacks on 2 districts leave 1 dead and 7 injured
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: