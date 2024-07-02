Russians drop aerial bomb on Selydove, killing 1 civilian and injuring 2 – photos

Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on the settlement of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on 2 July, killing a 63-year-old woman and injuring two other civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At least one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of an attack on Selydove. The town came under fire at midday today – the Russians once again struck civilians with an aerial bomb."

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians reportedly dropped an unguided aerial bomb, likely an FAB-500, on a residential area, killing a 63-year-old woman. A married couple and their neighbour received shrapnel wounds and have been hospitalised.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians also damaged 24 houses and two cars. Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, once again urged people living in the region to evacuate.

"I’m emphasising once again: it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast! Evacuate to stay safe," Filashkin noted.

In addition, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reports that the Russian army targeted the settlement of Horniak on 2 July 2024. The attack injured a 55-year-old local while at home. The town of New-York was also hit by the Russian attack, and a 76-year-old resident was killed, while a 54-year-old man was injured in the village of Pivnichne, Bakhmut district.

In addition, the Russian army targeted Siversk, injuring two members of the same family aged 37 and 56.

