Russians near Bakhmut try to advance towards Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces are once again trying to advance to the settlements of Chasiv Yar (the Novyi district) and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast from the city of Bakhmut. As many as 121 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The biggest quantity of combat clashes is ongoing on the Pokrovsk front. At the same time the Russian occupiers do not give up their active attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on the Siversk, Toretsk, Lyman and Kupiansk fronts.

In total, 121 combat clashes have occurred along the frontline."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled six assault actions of the Russians near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Lyptsi. Two more combat clashes are ongoing. The situation is under control.

The Russians keep terrorising Kharkiv Oblast with airstrikes from their territory. They launched seven strikes with guided aerial bombs (using 11 of them). They struck the proximity of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Okhrymivka, Neskuchne, Lyptsi and Vesele.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked 11 times near the settlements of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka. Russian aircraft struck Kupiansk, Vuzlove and Lisna Stinka with guided aerial bombs.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not give up the attacks to advance towards the settlements of Makiivka, Hrekivka and Nevske, having carried out 13 attacks in total. Near the village of Makiivka alone, the Russians conducted eight assaults. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

On the Siversk front, the number of combat clashes has reached 18. Ukrainian troops repel Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka (the Russians carried out 11 attacks near this village alone), Ivano-Darivka, Spirne, Vyimka and Verkhnokamianske. Russian troops struck the settlement of Siversk with three guided aerial bombs.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces near Bakhmut are trying to advance towards Chasiv Yar (the Novyi district) and Klishchiivka. Ukrainian soldiers repelled five assault actions of the Russians.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians started 13 attacks in the direction of the town of Toretsk, the settlements of Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York. Four combat clashes are ongoing. The situation is under control.

Most combat clashes have been ongoing on the Pokrovsk front – 37 since the beginning of the day (12 out of them are still ongoing). The Russians are the most active near the settlement of Novooleksandrivka – on 1 July 13 Russian attacks were carried out there. The vicinity of the settlements of Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Netailove, Voskhod and Sokil have been hot spots as well. The Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Vovche and launched non-guided aerial missiles on Oleksandropil.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. The Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs near the village of Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivka front, Russian attacks are being repelled near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhaine and Makarivka; eight Russian assaults have been documented there since the beginning of the day. The Russians attacked Berestka, Veselyi Hai, Velyka Novosilka and Odradne with guided aerial bombs.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops launched non-guided aerial missiles near the settlements of Robotyne and Lobkove. The Russians near Novopokrovka are trying to advance towards Novodanylivka but are receiving a harsh response.

On the Prydniprovske front, three combat clashes occurred but were unsuccessful for the Russians. The Russians attacked Havrylivka and Burhuntsi by dropping two guided aerial bombs on each settlement. Olhivka was attacked with non-guided aerial missiles.

There have been no significant changes on the rest of the fronts.

Villages in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts are being attacked with artillery from the Russian territory. On 1 July the settlements of Yeline, Bleshnia, Halahanivka, Leonivka, Starykove, Novodmytrivka, Myropilske, Myropillia, Loknia, Mohrytsia, Velyka Rybytsia and Pavlivka were attacked.

