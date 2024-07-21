All Sections
Ukrainian national U19 football team beats Italy and reaches Euro 2024 semi-final

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 21 July 2024, 23:00
Photo: Champion

Ukraine’s national U19 team has defeated the reigning champion, Italy, in the third and final round of the group stage of the 2024 UEFA U19 Cup.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

The match ended with a score of 3-2. In the eighth minute Hennadii Synchuk, an 18-year-old player for Metalist Kharkiv FC, turned a mistake by his opponent to his advantage and scored a brilliant goal.

In the 34th minute, though, the Italians evened up the score after a penalty kick. Tommazo Ebone pushed the ball past goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvtsov following the free kick. At the start of the second half, Italy moved ahead thanks to a goal by Marco Romano.

The Ukrainian team, who are managed by Dmytro Mykhailenko, responded almost immediately. The Ukrainians won possession of the ball in the Italians’ half of the pitch, putting Danylo Krevsun in an attacking position, but he got his revenge with another goal. In the 72nd minute of the match, the Ukrainians earned a penalty and an Italian player was sent off. Matvii Ponomarenko scored from 11 metres away.

The Ukrainian team finished with five points and took second place in Group A, just behind Italy with six points. This means that Ukraine is in the semi-finals and will play in the U20 World Cup, which will be held in Chile in 2025.

The Ukrainian players’ first match against Northern Ireland U19, the hosts of the Cup, ended in a 0-0 draw, and they were unable to beat Norway U19 in the second round. Meanwhile, the Italian team sped to the top of Group A.

