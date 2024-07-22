All Sections
Okhmatdyt hospital announces tender for buildings restoration after Russian missile strike

Economichna PravdaMonday, 22 July 2024, 15:57
OKHMATDYT NATIONAL CHILDREN'S SPECIALISED HOSPITAL IN KYIV. PHOTO TELEGRAM OF ZELENSKYY

The Okhmatdyt Is Healthy Childhood non-profit foundation has announced a tender for the restoration of the hospital's exterior and interior decorating, which were damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack on 8 July.

Source: the Okhmatdyt website 

Quote: "We are looking for reliable partners to perform construction and repair work in order to return our institution to normal functioning as soon as possible and make it even better," the statement said.

The project will be carried out using the Design-Build paradigm, which implies that the contractor will be in charge of both design and construction.

The tender winner will have ten days to prepare and approve the work schedule, 45 calendar days after signing the contract to install windows and do inside building repairs, and another five months to finish external work.

The work is backed by a 10-year guarantee.

Background: The 8 July Russian missile strike targeted the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, destroying and damaging buildings.

