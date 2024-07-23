Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Using satellite images, journalists have discovered that the Russian army has built a military base in the city of Novocherkassk, 200 km (125 miles) from the line of contact in Ukraine.

Source: Skhemy, a Ukrainian investigative media outlet

Quote: "According to Planet Labs satellite images, the Russian army set up a new military base in May 2024 between a penal colony and two half-built secondary schools, on the site of another abandoned military facility – cooks’ school No. 195 of the Civil Defence Forces, which closed in 2011.

Last summer, after twelve years of inactivity, changes began to take place at the abandoned premises of the former military school."

July 23, 2024

Details: Planet Labs satellite imagery obtained by Skhemy indicates that the first military equipment arrived at the end of August 2023. Fifty military lorries were parked on the facility's premises, and a dozen tents were set up. The base has tripled in size in just under a year since then.

Skhemy noted that the base in Novocherkassk may belong to the 100th Military Logistics Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. The possible partial redeployment of this unit from Moscow Oblast to Rostov Oblast, closer to the line of contact, may be evidenced by the changing geolocations of several soldiers’ phones which Skhemy was able to track.

