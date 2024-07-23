Ukraine's forces significantly damage Russia's Slavyanin ferry in port of Kavkaz – map, photo

Russian ferry on fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Navy, along with other units of defence forces, have severely damaged the Russian ferry Slavyanin in the port of Kavkaz.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks

Quote: "Another great result of the defence forces' synchronised efforts: the invaders' ferry is severely damaged in the port of Kavkaz."

Advertisement:

Details: This occurred on Tuesday 23 July.

The Russians reportedly utilised this ferry to move railway carriages, trucks and containers for military objectives.

The port of Kavkaz on Google Maps

Slavyanin is the Russian Federation's third and last railway ferry in this region.

Advertisement:

Background: Veniamin Kondratiev, the governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, has claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian ferry in Port Kavkaz on the morning of 23 July. A fire broke out.

Support UP or become our patron!