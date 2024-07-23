Moscow to pay about US$23,000 for contract military service

Moscow authorities will start paying almost 2 million roubles per contract with the Ministry of Defence (about US$22,700).

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet

Details: The payment will reportedly go to those selected by the city's military enlistment office for military service under the contract starting 23 July 2024.

The Moscow authorities said they would also maintain a monthly payment of 50,000 roubles from the Moscow budget (about US$570). Taking into account the federal payments that a contract soldier can receive, the amount for a year of serving could exceed 5.2 million roubles (US$59,000).

Meduza noted that some Russian regions had recently increased the one-time payment required when signing a contract. In Krasnodar Krai, it now amounts to 1 million roubles (US$11,300), in Dagestan to 500,000 roubles (US$5,600), and in Tatarstan to 1.05 million roubles (US$12,000).

According to estimates, from July 2023 to June 2024, payments to the participants of the invasion of Ukraine and relatives of those who were killed in the "conflict" may have amounted to 2.75-3 trillion roubles (US$31.2-34 billion). This amount roughly corresponds to 1.5% of Russia's expected GDP in 2024 and 8% of all federal budget expenditures this year.

