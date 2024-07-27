Fire breaks out in Donetsk Oblast after Russian attacks on mine with 86 miners

A fire broke out in a mine in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks over the past day. 86 miners were working inside the mine at the time of the accident.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: 84 out of 86 workers were brought to the surface, while two people who ensured the mine's operation remained inside. The Ministry of Energy notes that the fire had been contained by the morning of 27 July.

In addition, the Russians attacked power facilities three times in Chernihiv Oblast over the past day, resulting in the blackout of substations and overhead power lines. A UAV attack damaged equipment at one of the substations in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In total, 485 settlements remain without power due to the hostilities.

