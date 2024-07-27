Ukrainian gymnasts qualify for five individual finals of Olympic Games

The results of the men's team multisport race qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in artistic gymnastics have determined the athletes who will compete in the individual medal tournaments.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Oleg Verniaiev and Ilia Kovtun, who took seventh and eleventh place in the standings, respectively, were selected for the individual multisport race. In addition, Kovtun and Verniaiev reached two finals in separate events. Ilia and Oleh qualified for the finals in the parallel bars together, while Kovtun will compete for medals in the floor exercise and Verniaiev in the pommel horse.

Two more Ukrainian gymnasts, Nazar Chepurnyi and Ihor Radivilov, will compete in vaulting.

It should be noted that the team multisport race final, with the participation of the Ukrainian national team at the 2024 Olympics, will take place on Monday, 29 July. Medals in the individual multisport race will be awarded on 31 July and in individual disciplines on 3-5 August.

