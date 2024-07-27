All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's national gymnastics team qualifies for 2024 Olympics finals

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 July 2024, 19:19
Ukraine's national gymnastics team qualifies for 2024 Olympics finals
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s men’s gymnastics team qualified ahead of schedule for the final of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in the team all-around.

Source: Champion

Details: The team includes Radomyr Stelmakh, Oleh Verniaiev, Nazar Chepurnyi, Illia Kovtun and Ihor Radivilov. The team scored 253.893 points in six events and secured a place among the top eight teams that will compete in the final.

Advertisement:

The team all-around final at the 2024 Olympics will take place on Monday, 29 July.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sportUkraineFrance
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
sport
Ukrainian women advance to final in quadruple sculls at rowing
Olympic Games-2024: Ukrainian athletes to compete for medals in 4 disciplines on 27 July
Ukrainian delegation sings traditional song at Olympics opening ceremony in Paris – video
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: