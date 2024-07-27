Ukraine's national gymnastics team qualifies for 2024 Olympics finals
Saturday, 27 July 2024, 19:19
Ukraine’s men’s gymnastics team qualified ahead of schedule for the final of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in the team all-around.
Source: Champion
Details: The team includes Radomyr Stelmakh, Oleh Verniaiev, Nazar Chepurnyi, Illia Kovtun and Ihor Radivilov. The team scored 253.893 points in six events and secured a place among the top eight teams that will compete in the final.
Advertisement:
The team all-around final at the 2024 Olympics will take place on Monday, 29 July.
Support UP or become our patron!