Ukraine's football team defeats Morocco 2–1 at Olympics group stage

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 July 2024, 20:10
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian national team faced Morocco at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Étienne in the second round of the 2024 Olympic football tournament.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Ukraine had earlier lost to Iraq and needed to secure a victory against Morocco, the group favourite.

Halfway through the first half, the Ukrainian team scored its first goal.

After half-time, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty kick and Soufiane Rahimi scored. Then, after reviewing video footage, the referee issued a red card to one of the Ukrainian players, Volodymyr Saliuk, in lieu of the yellow card he had been given earlier.

But with only 10 players on the pitch, Ukraine snatched victory by scoring a second goal in stoppage time.

In the third round of the group stage, Ukraine will play Argentina on 30 July, while Morocco will face Iraq. After the first two rounds, all four teams have three points each. The two best teams in the group will advance to the playoffs.

Subjects: sportUkraine
