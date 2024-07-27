Explosions heard near military airfield in Ryazan, Russia – photo, videos

Smoke rising over Ryazan. All photos: Astra on Telegram

Russian Telegram channels have said that drones attacked the Dyagilevo military airfield and an oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia, on the night of 26-27 July and in the morning of 27 July.

Source: Astra and Shot, Russian Telegram channels; Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: Ryazan residents say that drones were intercepted on approach to the oil refinery and the Dyagilevo military airfield.

Photos of smoke rising over the city were shared on social media.

Explosions in the vicinity of the Dyagilevo military airfield were heard around 06:00 on the morning of 27 July.

According to reports in Russian Telegram channels, all air targets have been intercepted and no damage was done to infrastructure and facilities in Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said on the morning of 27 July that seven drones were downed over Ryazan Oblast earlier that morning.

