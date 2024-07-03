All Sections
If Russia tries to expand front, Ukraine will be able to strike at greater distances – US Department of State

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 3 July 2024, 01:37
James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, has said that if Russia attempts to expand the current front, Ukraine will be able to strike at greater distances.

Source: House Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing; Voice of America

Details: Currently, according to O'Brien, Russia is losing the ability to advance due to Ukraine destroying Russian assets near the borders.

He added that the priority for the US has been to provide weapons and focus them "in areas that were of most immediate need".

Quote: "We are seeing dramatic shifts in Russia’s ability to sustain its campaign against Ukraine because of the loss of facilities in the targeted area."

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
