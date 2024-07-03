All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine won't make territorial concessions to Russia, though it is receptive to advice on peace

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 July 2024, 08:44
Ukraine won't make territorial concessions to Russia, though it is receptive to advice on peace
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said on a visit to Washington before the NATO summit that Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia on territorial concessions to end the war, although it is receptive to advice on how to achieve a "just peace".

Source: Reuters with reference to Yermak who is in Washington ahead of the NATO summit  

Quote from Yermak: "But we (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values ... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty."

Advertisement:

Details: When asked how Ukraine assesses US presidential candidate Donald Trump's statements on ending the war, Yermak said, "Honest answer: I don't know. Let's see."

He said that Ukraine would lobby the new US administration for continued support. Yermak added that Ukraine has received bipartisan support in Washington and that polls show that most Americans still support Ukraine after two years of the full-scale war.

"It will be ... a decision of the American people. We will respect this choice," Yermak said of the US presidential election.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 14 June, Russian leader Vladimir Putin made up new "conditions for the start of peace talks": Ukrainian troops must withdraw from four Ukrainian oblasts, and Kyiv must declare that it has no plans to join NATO.
  • It is also worth noting that Trump's advisers presented him with their plan to end the war in Ukraine. It stipulates that Trump may cut off military aid to Ukraine if it refuses to hold peace talks, while Moscow will be warned that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Kyiv.
  • During a debate with current US President Joe Biden, Trump said that the proposals put forward by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, supposedly as conditions for ending the war against Ukraine waged by Russia, were "not acceptable".
  • However, Politico noted that as two national security experts associated with Trump said, he is considering how much Ukrainian territory Moscow could keep.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UkrainewarpeaceUSA
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Ukraine
Ukraine to hear "good news" on air defence at upcoming NATO summit 
Zelenskyy mentions "good prospects" after meeting with head of Foreign Intelligence Service
US Secretary of State explains how America invests in Ukraine's success
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: