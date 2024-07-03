Ukraine won't make territorial concessions to Russia, though it is receptive to advice on peace

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said on a visit to Washington before the NATO summit that Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia on territorial concessions to end the war, although it is receptive to advice on how to achieve a "just peace".

Source: Reuters with reference to Yermak who is in Washington ahead of the NATO summit

Quote from Yermak: "But we (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values ... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty."

Details: When asked how Ukraine assesses US presidential candidate Donald Trump's statements on ending the war, Yermak said, "Honest answer: I don't know. Let's see."

He said that Ukraine would lobby the new US administration for continued support. Yermak added that Ukraine has received bipartisan support in Washington and that polls show that most Americans still support Ukraine after two years of the full-scale war.

"It will be ... a decision of the American people. We will respect this choice," Yermak said of the US presidential election.

Background:

On 14 June, Russian leader Vladimir Putin made up new "conditions for the start of peace talks": Ukrainian troops must withdraw from four Ukrainian oblasts, and Kyiv must declare that it has no plans to join NATO.

It is also worth noting that Trump's advisers presented him with their plan to end the war in Ukraine. It stipulates that Trump may cut off military aid to Ukraine if it refuses to hold peace talks, while Moscow will be warned that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Kyiv.

During a debate with current US President Joe Biden, Trump said that the proposals put forward by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, supposedly as conditions for ending the war against Ukraine waged by Russia, were "not acceptable".

However, Politico noted that as two national security experts associated with Trump said, he is considering how much Ukrainian territory Moscow could keep.

