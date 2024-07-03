New Dutch defence minister vows to continue supporting Ukraine

Ruben Brekelmans, Defence Minister in the new Dutch government, has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as the administration officially commenced its work.

Source: Brekelmans on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brekelmans' tweet was in response to congratulations on his appointment from Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Thank you @rustem_umerov for your warm words.

🇳🇱 remains committed to support 🇺🇦 as much as we can, for as long as needed.

We & our allies stand united in our resolve to return peace & security to #Ukraine.

I look forward to strengthening our cooperation and meeting you soon! https://t.co/O5FCKoP9oH — Ruben Brekelmans (@DefensieMin) July 2, 2024

"The Netherlands remains committed to support[ing] Ukraine as much as we can, for as long as needed. We and our allies stand united in our resolve to return peace and security to Ukraine," Ruben Brekelmans tweeted.

He added that he expects closer cooperation and looks forward to meeting with Umierov.

Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans is a member of the liberal VVD party of the country's previous prime minister, Mark Rutte.

Background:

On 2 July, Dick Schoof, the new Dutch Prime Minister, and other members of the government were sworn in. Following coalition agreements, the positions of foreign minister and defence minister, which are important for Ukraine, were not given to representatives of Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party.

On Tuesday, it was also reported that the Netherlands will soon begin delivering the first of 24 promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

