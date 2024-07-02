Netherlands finalises F-16 export permit for Ukraine

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has announced that permission has been granted to export 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Ollongren in a letter to the Dutch House of Representatives; Ukrinform

Quote: "On 22 December 2023 and 5 February 2024, the Chamber was informed about the developments regarding the preparation and delivery of 24 Dutch F-16s to Ukraine. In addition to the previous information on the delivery of military goods to Ukraine from 13 June, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, I also inform you that the first aircraft will be delivered soon.

Advertisement:

We inform the Chamber that the necessary permit to export military equipment to Ukraine has been issued."

Details: Ollongren mentioned that the Netherlands "will soon begin the delivery of the first F-16 aircraft" to Ukraine, although the exact date is not specified. The Dutch House of Representatives will be informed of this confidentially.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 22 December, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that the Netherlands had decided to commence preparations for delivering the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Netherlands also announced that it would send 18 F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots.

In February, it was announced that the Dutch Defence Ministry was preparing six more F-16 fighters to be delivered to Ukraine. This brings the total number of aircraft that the Netherlands has promised to provide to Ukraine to 24.

Support UP or become our patron!