Situation near Chasiv Yar remains critical: Ukraine's Khortytsia Group reports on Russian tactics

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 July 2024, 18:45
Chasiv Yar. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The situation remains critical in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, with fighting taking place against Russian forces near Chasiv Yar on the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal boundary.

Source: press service of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces

Details: The Ukrainian military emphasises that there has been no let-up in the intensity of Russian bombardment and that the Russians persist with their attacks using paratroopers, special forces, and former prisoners from Storm-V units.

257 mortar and artillery attacks have been recorded over the past day.

Read more: Ukrainska Pravda publishes exclusive images of Chasiv Yar after five months of Russian offensive

Quote: "The enemy's tactics are as follows: transport their infantry to the woodland, where the invaders continue on foot, disperse, and attempt to storm our defenders' positions.

The enemy army uses artillery shelling, kamikaze drone launches and Lancet UAVs to mask their assault efforts.

Over the past day, 51 enemy assaults have been launched on this front, nine of which targeted Chasiv Yar.

Warriors from the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Daniel are bravely holding the line."

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
