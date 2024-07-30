Lukashenko pardons German sentenced for allegedly working for "Ukrainian special services"

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he decided to pardon German citizen Rico Krieger, who was sentenced to death allegedly because of working for "Ukrainian special services."

Source: BelTA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA, Krieger, through a lawyer, approached Lukashenko with a request for pardon, and the latter, "in view of all the circumstances", granted the motion.

Advertisement:

The reasons for this decision have not been disclosed, however facts available to European Pravda show that Krieger's pardon may be related to the prisoner swap that is now being discussed between Russia, Belarus, and numerous Western states.

Rico Krieger's death sentence in Belarus was made public on 19 July.

Krieger was sentenced to death in Belarus after being charged with six crimes, including for being a "mercenary" and engaging in "espionage".

Advertisement:

According to unofficial reports, the Krieger case is based upon alleged membership in the Kastus Kalinouski regiment whose troops are fighting on the Ukrainian side.

The individual was jailed last year, before becoming a doctor with the German Red Cross.

Last Monday, one of the Lukashenko regime's TV channels aired an interview with Krieger, who claimed that he was "recruited" by Ukraine's Security Service to assist in "preparing terrorist attacks" in Belarus and requested a pardon.

Lukashenko's regime in Belarus is notorious for repressions against the opposition and activists, which escalated dramatically since the 2020 protests against the fraud of presidential elections.

Support UP or become our patron!